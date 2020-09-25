Germany: No probe of column on police that angered minister

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors say they won’t open an investigation of a newspaper column that disparaged police and infuriated the country’s interior minister. They found Friday that it was covered by the right to freedom of expression. Berlin prosecutors looked into the matter after receiving more than 150 criminal complaints about the column published in June by the left-leaning Tageszeitung newspaper, which was headlined “All cops are unfit for work” and suggested that police officers would be better off working on garbage dumps. They concluded that, despite its “extremely disparaging assessment,” the column was covered by the right to free speech.