BELOIT (WKOW) -- A crash blocked all lanes of US Highway 51 for about an hour Friday night.

Rock County Communications received the call at 9:14 p.m.

The Beloit Police and Fire Departments responded.

The crash caused a blockage of all lanes of the highway between Azalea Terrace and Neese Parkway.

The accident was cleared around 10:20 p.m.

Ambulances were sent to the accident, but no injuries are reported at this time.