Janesville high schools switch to an alternating schedule

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The School District of Janesville says two high schools are moving to an alternating schedule for students.

The district announced in a release Friday that Craig and Parker High Schools will be adopting an "A/B" alternating schedule for students.

This new schedule is in response to the Rock County Public Health Department's request of the district to consider ways to reduce the number of people in the schools and minimize close-contact opportunities.

Students will be in two groups, switching from off-campus learning to in-person learning at school on different days.

The district is still finalizing the logistics of its new schedule. As they do, more information will be given to the students and parents of Craig High School and Parker High School next week.

The change will begin Wednesday, October 7.