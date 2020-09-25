Kraft introduces Pumpkin Spice Mac and Cheese

Pumpkin spice lattes, pumpkin spice muffins, pumpkin spice cookies. This time of year, everything is pumpkin spice.

But pumpkin spice mac and cheese?!

Yep, that’s a thing now too. Thanks to Kraft.

The box of fall-flavored comfort food comes with dry macaroni noodles and a pumpkin spice flavored powder to add to the classic cheese powder.

Along with cinnamon to sprinkle on top and a coffee mug.

But there’s a catch, you’ll have to add your name to a wait list and only one thousand people will actually get it.

Oh yeah, and it’s only available in Canada.

Our @KraftDinner friends in Canada had the idea to make pumpkin spice Kraft Mac and Cheese – and now we want to bring it to the US! Who’d give it a try?! 🎃🧀 — Kraft Macaroni & Cheese (@kraftmacncheese) September 24, 2020

But hey, maybe that’s good news for all you pumpkin-spice haters.

And fall fanatics can just use it as some inspiration in the kitchen.