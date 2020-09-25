Illinois teen accused of killing two people during protests in Kenosha, to appear in court

MADISON (WKOW) -- On Friday, Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old accused of killing two protesters during unrest Kenosha, will have an extradition hearing.

Rittenhouse was arrested in Illinois. He's charged with five felonies in Kenosha County.

A judge will determine if he'll be brought back to Wisconsin to face charges.

Lawyers for Kyle Rittenhouse have launched a social media campaign depicting the Kenosha, Wisconsin, shooter as not just a scared teenager acting in self-defense, but an American hero akin to the Minutemen who fought at the nation’s founding.

But some legal experts said there are risks in turning a fairly straightforward self-defense case into a sweeping political argument that could play into a stereotype that he is a gun-crazed militia member out to start a revolution.