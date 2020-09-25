Lake Geneva man dies in fall at Adams County campground

ADAMS COUNTY (WKOW) -- A Lake Geneva man died on Thursday after falling on a rock ledge on the Wisconsin River in Adams County.

Adams County Sheriff's Office deputies say they responded to Holiday Shores Campground and Resort at Dells of Wisconsin Natural Area around 9:30 a.m.

Jonathan Miller, 67, of Lake Geneva was found dead on a rock ledge, according to the sheriff's office.

Initial investigation indicates Miller's death was accidental.