Lake Geneva man dies in fall at Adams County campground

Lake Geneva man dies in fall at Adams County campgroundUpdated
ADAMS COUNTY (WKOW) -- A Lake Geneva man died on Thursday after falling on a rock ledge on the Wisconsin River in Adams County.
Adams County Sheriff's Office deputies say they responded to Holiday Shores Campground and Resort at Dells of Wisconsin Natural Area around 9:30 a.m.
Jonathan Miller, 67, of Lake Geneva was found dead on a rock ledge, according to the sheriff's office.
Initial investigation indicates Miller's death was accidental.