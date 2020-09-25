Madison educator builds desks for students without places for virtual learning

MADISON (WKOW) -- As virtual learning moves schoolwork from the classroom to the homes of students, a Madison educator is making sure they have a place to do it.

Jocelyn Lepinski is an avid woodworker, and with the help of her family, she's been spending her summer building desks.

Her sons help tear down and sand pallets, while she works on the construction -- making several per day.

She doesn't charge anything for the desks, simply asking families to donate whatever they can in return -- which then goes toward keeping up with the overwhelming demand to build more.

"Even my 8-year-old was like, 'Well, why can't the kids just buy desks?" Lepinski said. "And it's like, if only the world was that simple. I'm happy to do it. I love doing it. Some people cook and give stuff away, but I like to build."

Her garage has turned into a small, socially-distanced workshop. So far, she's made at least 67 desks for students locally and across the state.