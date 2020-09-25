Name released of man who died after chase with Monona police

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office has released the name of man who died after a chase with Monona police.

A report from the medical examiner did not specify how Elliot T. Johnson, 24, from Madison, died.

"Preliminary autopsy results are pending further study and investigation," the report said.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation is looking into the circumstances around Johnson's death.

Around 11 p.m. on Sept. 17, Monona police chased Johnson before he crashed near South Towne Boulevard near Moorland Road in Madison.

Johnson allegedly got out of his vehicle and did not listen to an officer's commands. Johnson returned to his car and a gunshot rang out, according to authorities.

No police officer at the scene fired their weapon, according to a press release from the Division of Criminal Investigation.

Johnson was found dead in his vehicle.

His death remains under investigation by the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.