Nebraska court overturns order releasing man from prison

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska prisoner who convinced a judge to throw out his first-degree murder conviction and order his release will remain behind bars after the state Supreme Court overturned that ruling. The decision was a win for prosecutors. They scrambled to keep Jack Harris in prison after the district court judge’s order last year. Harris is serving a life sentence for the 1995 shooting death of Anthony Jones during a drug robbery in Omaha. Judge Jody Nelson ordered Harris’ release in February 2019 after concluding that prosecutors violated his right to a speedy trial.