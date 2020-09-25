Our last time close to 80° for the rest of the year

MADISON (WKOW) - Temps and humidity levels rise through the first half of the weekend before temps crash.



SET UP

A strong cold front will move in from Canada by late-weekend bringing a more permanent return of colder temps.

TODAY

Mostly sunny, warm and a bit breezy with winds out of the south. Highs in the upper 70s with a touch of humidity.



TONIGHT

Mostly clear to partly cloudy and mild with temps in the low 60s.



SATURDAY

Even warmer with partly sunny skies with a high near 80°. It'll be breezy with winds gusting up to 30 mph out of the south. Humidity levels will rise with dew points in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY

Partly sunny and seasonal with temps around 70° and isolated showers possible, mainly in the afternoon and evening.

MONDAY

Partly sunny and cooler with a few showers possible and highs in the mid 60s.



TUESDAY

Partly sunny, cool and breezy with a few showers possible and a high around 60°.



WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny, chilly and breezy with isolated showers possible and temps in the mid to upper 50s.



THURSDAY

Partly sunny and still chilly with temps in the mid to upper 50s.