Packers’ Adams ‘probably doubtful’ to play against Saints

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur says it’s “probably doubtful” that wide receiver Davante Adams will play Sunday night at New Orleans due to a hamstring injury. Adams hasn’t practiced this week since leaving the Packers’ 42-21 victory over the Detroit Lions in the second half. LaFleur has said there’s a possibility Adams could play even without practicing all week if the three-time Pro Bowl selection feels fine on Sunday. The status of defensive tackle Kenny Clark also remains uncertain after he missed the Lions game with a groin injury.