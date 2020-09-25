Pet of the Week: Meet Garyetta!

MADISON (WKOW) -- If you're looking for a pal to snuggle up with during these cooler months, our Pet of the Week might just be the one for you.

Garyetta is a sweet cat looking for a forever home. She is currently at the Dane County Humane Society.

Volunteers say she can be a bit skittish at first, but will easily warm up to some good scratches and even enjoys the occasional belly rub.

If you think she would be a good addition to your family, call the humane society at (608)-838-0413 ext. 145.