Police: Officer suspended for handling of a traffic stop

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A police officer in North Carolina has been suspended for his handling of a traffic stop last year in which fellow officers drew their weapons, broke car windows and took actions that may have injured a man. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said in a news release that a review board in April determined that the arresting officer’s actions were consistent with department training and policy, but that his management of the encounter violated department policy. The unidentified officer received an 80-hour unpaid suspension, is ineligible for promotion for a period of two years and has been reassigned from his specialty unit.