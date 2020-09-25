Stress from the pandemic may cause hair loss

(WKOW) -- The stress of pandemic may be causing hair loss.

'Telogen effluvium" is a condition that happens three to six months after there is a significant stress on the body. Patients may notice a large amount of hair shedding in the shower, on their pillows, or even just by simply running their fingers through their hair.

Surgeries, a major illness, and dramatic weight loss can also prompt the condition. New moms may also experience it three to six months after delivery.

Fortunately, the condition is temporary and most people regain hair fullness once hair follicles go back to the growth phase.