Tik-Tok ‘Benadryl Challenge’ leads to FDA investigation

(WKOW) -- The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is investigating a popular Tik-Tok challenge.

On Thursday, the FDA said it's looking into reports of teenagers participating in the "Benadryl Challenge." In the challenge, teens are encouraged to overdose on the drug to produce hallucinations.

According to the FDA, teenagers have reportedly ended up in the emergency room with serious injuries, or even dead.

The FDA is warning, taking too much Benadryl can be deadly. The agency said it contacted Tik-Tok and is urging the app to remove videos of the challenge from its platform.