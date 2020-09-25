TikTok says it didn’t take part in Australia security probes

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — TikTok executives have told a Senate committee that they lobbied Australian lawmakers but did not engage with investigators before the government concluded that the video-sharing app did not pose a security threat. The executives were questioned by a committee that is examining foreign interference in Australia through social media. The Chinese-owned app has come under intense scrutiny in Australia as President Donald Trump threatened to ban it from the United States on national security grounds. Committee chair Jenny McAllister, an opposition senator, said the Home Affairs Department’s failure to engage TikTok in its security investigation was “quite incredible to me.”