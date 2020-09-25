Trudeau reaches deal with opposition party, election averted

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — One of Canada’s main opposition parties has reached a deal with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government that will allow for Trudeau’s minority Liberal government to stay in power. Officials said Friday that the Liberals had come to an agreement with the leftist New Democratic Party over its demands for supporting the Throne Speech, in which the government laid out its priorities. An election would have been forced if the NDP had joined the other two main opposition parties in voting against the speech. Trudeau won reelection last year, but his Liberal party does not have a majority of seats in Parliament and must rely on at least one opposition party to stay in power.