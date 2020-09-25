Trump zeros in on Supreme Court choice, unless he changes his mind

(WKOW) -- President Donald Trump intends to choose Amy Coney Barrett to be the new Supreme Court justice, multiple senior Republican sources with knowledge of the process told CNN.

However CNN says its sources cautioned that until Trump makes his announcement, there is always the possibility that he makes a last-minute change.

He is scheduled to make the announcement at 4 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

Barrett has been the leading choice throughout the week, since Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died, according CNN.

She is the only potential nominee known to have met with the President in person, according to two of the sources.

One source told CNN Trump was familiar with Barrett already and he met with her since she was a top contender the last time there was a Supreme Court vacancy, when the President chose Justice Brett Kavanaugh instead.