Turkey seeks arrest of Kurdish politicians over 2014 riots

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s state-run news agency says prosecutors have issued warrants for the detention of 82 people, including pro-Kurdish former lawmakers, as part of an investigation into riots in 2014 by Kurds angered at what they perceived to be the government’s inaction against Islamic State group militants who had besieged the Syrian border town of Kobane. The riots were the worst in Turkey in recent years and resulted in 37 deaths. At least 18 of the suspects were detained in raids in seven provinces on Friday, Anadolu Agency reported. They include the current mayor of the eastern city of Kars, six former lawmakers, and other former party executives.