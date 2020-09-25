Turkmenistan creates new parliament chamber

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan (AP) — Turkmenistan’s authoritarian president, who has an unchallenged hold on power, has signed a constitutional change to expand the country’s parliament to two chambers. President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov said Friday the move was “yet another important step toward democratizing our country.” But the newly created upper chamber of parliament membership won’t be chosen by voters. The leadership of each of the country’s regions will appoint members, and a seat is guaranteed for any former president. The current unicameral parliament, which will become the lower chamber, is chosen in elections. But Turkmenistan has no true political opposition.