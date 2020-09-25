Witness mandate vex some new mail-in voters in key states

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic is forcing millions of American voters worried about their health to scramble to vote by mail for the first time. But a requirement in a handful of states, including presidential battleground North Carolina and Wisconsin, that a witness or notary public sign a ballot envelope is tripping up some voters early. That’s worrying voting rights advocates weeks before an unprecedented election. The requirement contrasts with the five all-mail voting states in the West where there’s no such witness mandate. The requirement has been the focus of litigation in Wisconsin, North Carolina and other states this year.