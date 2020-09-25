Yelich homers, Brewers beat Cards in key doubleheader opener

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Christian Yelich homered, Brent Suter combined with Devin Williams and Josh Hader on a five-hitter and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 3-0 in the opener of a doubleheader. Both teams are among the eight NL clubs still vying for four available postseason spots. Milwaukee pulled within a game of St. Louis for second place in the NL Central, with the top two teams in each division advancing to the playoffs. Both are also in contention for the two NL wild cards up for grabs as they finish the season with this five-game series.