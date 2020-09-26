1963 church bombing survivor seeks apology, restitution

The survivor of the 1963 bombing of an Alabama church that killed four girls is seeking an apology and restitution from the state. Sarah Collins Rudolph still has shards of glass in her body from the explosion that took her sister, her right eye and her dreams of becoming a nurse. A law firm working on the 69-year-old Rudolph’s case argues that the words of state leaders at the time encouraged the racial violence that led to one of the most infamous acts of the civil rights era. Eleven-year-old Denise McNair and the 14-year-olds Carole Robertson, Cynthia Wesley, and Addie Mae Collins, Rudolph’s sister, were all killed in the bombing at the Sixteenth Street Baptist Church in Birmingham.