East Texas county commissioner accused of vote-harvesting

LONGVIEW, Texas (AP) — An East Texas county commissioner and three other people have been indicted on charges that they fraudulently solicited mail-in votes from able-bodied voters by claiming they were disabled, often without the voters’ knowledge or consent. Gregg County Commissioner Shannon Brown and three paid workers of Brown’s 2018 Democratic primary campaign are charged with multiple counts of election-related fraud and record tampering. Penalties for the various violations range from six months in jail to 99 years in prison. All four defendants have been released on their own recognizance. Court records listed no attorneys for the four on Saturday.