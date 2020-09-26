Edgerton elementary school moves to all-virtual learning following increase in COVID-19 cases
EDGERTON (WKOW) -- Community Elementary School in Edgerton will switch to all-virtual instruction following an increase in positive COVID-19 cases.
The Edgerton School District announced the plan Saturday.
Starting Tuesday, Sept. 29 students will learn from home. The virtual learning plan will go until Friday, Oct. 9, said the district.
There will not be school on Monday, Sept. 29 for students attending Community Elementary Primary School and Community Elementary Intermediate School, Grades K-5.
Yahara Valley Elementary School, Middle School, the High School, and all 4K Centers will remain open.
Further information will be released to parents in the coming day, including details about breakfasts and lunches for students.