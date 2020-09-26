Edgerton volunteers build beds for kids in need

EDGERTON (WKOW) -- Volunteers in Edgerton spent their Saturday putting together 20 beds for kids in the community.

The Edgerton chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace organized the build.

It's a national organization, which Julie Norland founded about a year ago.

"My kids were getting to the point where they're getting out of the house, and I was looking for a meaningful way to spend the time I used to spend actively parenting on a worthy cause," said Julie Norland, with the organization.

In the past year, the group has made 65 beds.

Local and national organizations donated the materials for the build on Saturday.

The group also helped provide mattresses and bedding for children who've been sleeping on the floor.