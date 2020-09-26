Grant County Sheriff’s Office investigates early morning hit-and-run

VILLAGE OF BAGLEY (WKOW) -- The Grant County Sheriff's Office is asking for information from the public regarding a hit-and-run they believe happened Saturday morning.

Officials posted on Facebook, they are investigating a hit-and-run crash to a guard rail on County Highway A near Country Highway P near the village of Bagley.

They believe it happened at about 4 a.m. Saturday.

If you have information about the crash, you are asked to contact officials at (608) 723-2157.