How Trump, Biden are preparing for first presidential debate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ahead of the first debate-stage matchup between President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden, each campaign is promising a stark contrast in policy, personality and preparation. Trump has decided to skip any formal preparation. And while Biden’s team believes the significance of Tuesday’s prime-time affair may be exaggerated, the former vice president has been aggressively preparing to take on the Republican president. Biden’s campaign has been holding mock debate sessions featuring Bob Bauer, a senior Biden adviser and former White House general counsel, playing the role of Trump. Bauer has not actually donned a Trump costume in line with Trump stand-ins from previous years, but he is representing the Republican president’s style and expected strategy.