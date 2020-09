(WKOW/CNN) -- Pull out the mixing bowl and frying pan, it's National Pancake Day!

Pancakes have been around for more than 30,000 years.

Classic toppings for the fluffy breakfast food include syrup, butter, whipped cream and berries.

You can always break the tradition by whipping them up with chocolate chips, sprinkles or blueberries baked right in.

