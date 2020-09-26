Jill Biden traveling to Madison, Waukesha Monday

(WKOW) -- The Biden campaign announced Saturday that Jill Biden will be traveling to Madison and Waukesha on Monday.

While in Madison, Biden will participate in a "Get Out the Vote" event and speak on the different ways Wisconsin residences can cast their ballot this election year.

While in Waukesha, Biden will discuss how Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden's Build Back Better plan to for Wisconsin and his plans for health care and coverage.