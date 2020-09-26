Last warm fall day, cool down to come

MADISON (WKOW) - Saturday will likely be our last warm day of fall, or at least the last day of feeling temperatures in the 80s this year.

Mostly cloudy skies for all of southern Wisconsin.

A cold front will push through Saturday overnight, Sunday morning bringing much cooler temperatures.

Highs Saturday will reach the high 70s, low 80s. A breezy southerly wind will help the region warm up. Winds will be around 10-15 mph, gusts 30.

Southerly winds will bring in moisture from the south. Therefore, dew points will rise throughout the day.

It will be a bit humid come Saturday afternoon with values in the mid 60s.

The cold front pushes through not only bringing drier, cooler air but also shower chances for southern Wisconsin.

Scattered showers are possible for most of the region Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures will drop to highs in the upper 60s Sunday, eventually the low 60s mid-week. Towards the end of next week, highs will be in the 50s.