Lebanese prime minister-designate resigns amid impasse

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s prime minister-designate has resigned amid a political impasse over government formation, nearly a month after he was appointed to the job. The announced by Prime Minister-designate Moustapha Adib Saturday deals a blow to French President Emmanuel Macron’s efforts to break a dangerous stalemate in the crisis-hit country. The French leader has been pressing Lebanese politicians to form a Cabinet made up of independent specialists that can work on enacting urgent reforms to extract Lebanon from a devastating economic and financial crisis worsened by the Aug. 4 explosion at Beirut port.