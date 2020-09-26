Mexico to pursue soldiers, federal police in abduction probe

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico has issued 25 arrest warrants for those who carried out and knew about the abduction of 43 students in southern Mexico in 2014, including for the first time members of the military and federal police. Omar Gómez Trejo, the prosecutor leading the case of the students from the teachers’ college at Ayotzinapa in Guerrero state, said Saturday that one federal police officer was already in custody. Saturday marked the six-year anniversary of the students’ disappearance. Included among those being sought are also current and former members of the Attorney General’s Office. The students’ families have long demanded that soldiers be included in the investigation.