New trial ordered for NY millionaire in autistic son’s death

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge on Friday ordered a new trial for a self-made health care millionaire who was convicted six years ago of fatally drugging her eight-year-old developmentally disabled child in a luxury New York City hotel room in 2010. The ruling by Manhattan Federal Magistrate Judge Sarah Cave stems from a 2014 closed courtroom discussion, requested by the lead prosecutor in the case. Cave determined the off-the-record exchange regarding online material had violated Gigi Jordan’s Sixth Amendment right to a public trial. At the time, one of Jordan’s lawyers repeatedly objected to the private discussion. Prosecutors plan to appeal the decision.