Packers host virtual pep rally for fans ahead of Sunday game

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- The Green Bay Packers are bringing fans together virtually ahead of their Sunday night football game this weekend.

The team hosted a virtual pep rally streamed live online Saturday.

Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy and sportscaster Wayne Larivee took questions.

Murphy talked about how strange it was to be getting ready for an away game during a pandemic.

"Normally guys are going out to dinner, maybe seeing family, things of that nature the night before the game, but it's really quite different. And all the meals are here, we're providing them, and so the players have more time," he said.

Fans who joined the rally could enter a sweepstakes to win autographed items.

The Packers-Saints game starts at 7:20 p.m. Sunday.