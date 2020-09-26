Say hello to fall

MADISON (WKOW) -- A cold front brings a chance of rain and much cooler temperatures with it Sunday.



A fairly strong cold front will push through the area Sunday midday and bring a few showers with it.



I'm not expecting a washout Sunday, but a few afternoon showers will be possible.



Next week looks a tad cool Monday - Wednesday with highs around 60 degrees. A passing shower is possible Monday but heavy rain isn't in the forecast.

The bigger cool down comes in Thursday/Friday with highs around 50.