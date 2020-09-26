Study finds high radiation levels on moon

(CNN) -- A new study found that too much exposure on the moon's surface could pose health risks to astronauts.

The journal Science Advances studied lunar radiation levels and found that it's 200 times that of the levels on Earth.

Scientists used data collected from China's Chang'e 4 robotic spacecraft, which landed on the far side of the moon in January 2019.

Radiation is the energy that is emitted in electromagnetic waves or particles.

The study's author says the moon's radiation is 200 times higher than on the surface of the earth and five to 10 times higher than on a flight from New York to Germany.

But astronauts would be exposed to these levels much longer than passengers on transatlantic flights.

Too much radiation could lead to cataracts, cancer, or degenerative diseases.

On the Artemis moon mission in 2024, the astronauts are expected to stay on the lunar surface for a week and conduct at least two moonwalks.