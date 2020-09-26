Trump announces Judge Amy Coney Barrett as Supreme Court nominee

WASHINGTON (WKOW) -- President Donald Trump announce today his Supreme Court nomination as Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

Judge Amy Coney Barrett, federal judge from Indiana, was the long suspected nomination.

This nomination gives Trump a historic conservative stamp on the Supreme Court, mere weeks before the election.

Trump wanted to keep some suspense, so on Friday he told reporters that he had made a decision but would not reveal his pick. But the White House was telling GOP lawmakers that Barrett was the choice.

Even before Trump unveiled his pick, conservative groups and congressional allies are laying the groundwork for a swift confirmation process for Barrett.