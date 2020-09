DODGEVILLE (WKOW) -- A two vehicle crash blocks all lanes on US HWY 18 and County CH near Dodgeville.

Iowa County Sheriff Office are responding to the call which came in at 11:30 a.m.

Fire, EMS, and Med Flight have also been sent to the site of the accident.

Due to the crash the full closure of west and east bound lanes is on US HWY 18 between WIS 39 and Count CH.