Wisconsin senators respond to Supreme Court nomination

(WKOW) -- Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin and Republican Senator Ron Johnson shared statements Saturday on the president's U.S. Supreme Court nomination.

On September 19, Baldwin made her first statement calling for US Supreme Court nomination to wait until after election.

President Trump announced Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his pick to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Saturday.

After that announcement, Baldwin released a statement saying, "President Trump wants to overturn the Affordable Care Act completely and take away people's health care and protections for pre-existing health conditions in the middle of a pandemic. Trump wants to overturn Roe v. Wade and have the government take away reproductive freedoms for women. Now he has nominated an activist judge to do what he wants, instead of giving the American people a voice on these important issues first."

Baldwin commented again on the standard Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell created, "The American people should vote in this election before the Senate votes on a nomination to the Supreme Court. That was the standard imposed on President Obama by Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans and the same standard should apply now to President Trump."

“I will not vote for a nominee to a lifetime appointment on the Supreme Court until after the American people have voted and our next President and new Senate have taken office," Baldwin said.

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson released his first statement on the nomination process after the announcement Saturday.

Johnson said, “Less than three years ago, Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed on a bipartisan basis as a judge on the Federal 7th Circuit Court of Appeals. I was pleased to vote for her then, and I expect to support her confirmation as a justice on the Supreme Court."