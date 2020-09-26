Woman to lead Rochester police after Daniel Prude’s death

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren tapped a Black woman to become the new interim city police chief, saying Saturday she will bring a “fresh approach to policing” in the aftermath to Daniel Prude’s death. Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan will become the first woman to head the police department on Oct. 14. Warren fired former Police Chief La’Ron Singletary this month after police body camera video was released of Prude, a Black man who died several days after officers put a hood over his head and pressed his face into the pavement on March 23. The video’s release sparked days of protests in the city.