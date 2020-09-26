Women’s rights activists concerned about Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett

MADISON (WKOW) -- Although President Trump kept his promise to choose a female Supreme Court nominee, some local women's rights activists don't necessarily see it as a win for their cause.

Amy Coney Barrett would be the first mother of school-aged children to join the court, according to President Trump, and only the fifth woman to ever serve on the bench. The president announced his nomination Saturday.

President of the Wisconsin chapter of the National Organization of Women, Lindsay Lemmer, raised concern over Barrett's record on issues like reproductive and LGBTQ rights.

"The fact that President Trump's nominee is a woman doesn't matter as much as if that woman doesn't support the causes and the march toward greater equality and greater access that Justice RBG dedicated her entire career for," said Lemmer.

UW political science professor Ryan Owens says President Trump probably picked Barrett as a way to appeal to evangelicals and suburban female voters. Now that the president has made his pick, Senate Republicans will move quickly to confirm Barrett.

"I don't think Mitch McConnell would be pursuing this if he didn't have the votes and if he didn't know that it could get accomplished, because that would look pretty terrible," said Owens.

While most women's rights activists worry about a conservative majority overturning Roe v. Wade, Professor Owens says it likely won't be a target.

"There will be some litigation on these [reproductive rights] issues, but I wouldn't think that the right to an abortion would be first, second or even third on their list," he said.

According to CNN, the hearing to confirm Barrett could begin as early as Oct. 12, which could lead to a vote by Oct. 29.