Diocese of Madison welcomes Catholics back to church Sunday with safety precautions in place

MADISON (WKOW) -- Thousands of Catholics across southern Wisconsin will be heading back to church Sunday.

The Diocese of Madison has lifted the dispensation that was put into place at the beginning of the pandemic, meaning churchgoers are no longer allowed to skip church.

“We have been living with the obligation suspended for almost six months and we rightly chose to be cautious, concerned for the safety and health

of our people, especially at the beginning of the pandemic,” Bishop Donald Hying wrote to the priests of the diocese.

Other dioceses across the state have already taken away restrictions, including Green Bay and Milwaukee.

Catholic officials said this is for people who are healthy and not at risk for coronavirus.

Safety precautions are supposed to be kept in place.