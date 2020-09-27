Cooler temperatures and shower chances this week

MADISON (WKOW) - Sunday will be cooler than Saturday, starting the day warm with temperatures gradually cooling.

Breezy conditions will end due to a cold front pushing through southern Wisconsin overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. Winds will eventually switch from the west to the northwest, bringing in a cooler air mass.

Dry weather with mostly cloudy skies are expected most of Sunday.

Although, shower chances begin Sunday afternoon and continue through the evening. Rain will be scattered and pretty isolated across the region. Showers will gradually taper overnight.

Another shortwave will push through southern Wisconsin Monday bringing more rain chances.

A round of showers is possible for the south, southeast portion of the region Monday morning with an isolated shower possible for everyone as the day continues.

In addition to the shower chances, cooler air moves in Monday due to a northwesterly flow. Highs will cool to the low 60s.

Eventually, high temperatures dip to the low 50s later in the week.