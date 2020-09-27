Drive-thru food drive supports Janesville community

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Service clubs held a food drive at Traxler Park in Janesville Sunday morning.

This is the second one during the pandemic to support ECHO. That organization gives donations to low-income and homeless people.

The first drive in August brought in more than $2,300 and 1,200 pounds of food.

"It looks like we're going to be on target for that or more this time, so we're very grateful," said Jessica Locher, interim executive director at ECHO. "This assists us. It's about a week's worth of groceries that we're able to provide with the donations that came out today."

Organizers say they haven't been able to hold as many food drives during the pandemic, which is why drive-thru events like this one are so important.