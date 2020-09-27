Former Lebanese FM, president’s son-in-law, has coronavirus

BEIRUT (AP) — A former Lebanese foreign minister and son-in-law of President Michel Aoun has tested positive for the new coronavirus. Gebran Bassil’s office says the ex-minister, who also heads the Christian Free Patriotic Movement party, will isolate until he gets recovers. It was not clear when he last saw his father-in-law, the president. The announcement comes amid an alarming surge in coronavirus cases in Lebanon, with record numbers registered almost every day for the past week.