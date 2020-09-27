Huawei CFO case back in Canadian court on Monday

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — A senior executive for Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies will be in a Canadian courtroom Monday arguing her extradition to the U.S. should be halted because her rights have been violated. Canada arrested the daughter of Huawei’s founder and the company’s chief financial officer at Vancouver’s airport in late 2018. The U.S. wants Meng Wanzhou extradited to face fraud charges. Her arrest infuriated Beijing, which sees her case as a political move designed to prevent China’s rise. Meng’s defense team will argue the extradition proceedings should be halted because claim Canada Border Services Agency officers detained and questioned Meng without a lawyer.