Lebanese army: Shooting in north Lebanon kills 2 soldiers

BEIRUT (AP) — The Lebanese army says gunmen in a car have opened fire on an army post in the country’s north, triggering a shootout in which two soldiers and one gunman were killed. Another gunman fled to an unknown destination, according to an army statement. The statement said the incident occurred Sunday at an army post in the Minyeh region in north Lebanon and an army operation is underway to arrest the fugitive and uncover the circumstances of the attack. The shootout came as the army was engaged in a heavy exchange of fire with a group of militants linked to Sunni extremists in northeast Lebanon, close to the border with Syria.