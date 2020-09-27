Madison Police investigate west side shots fired incident

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is investigating after shots were fired early Sunday morning on the west side.

Police were called to the area of Helene Parkway and Britta Drive at about 1:30 a.m. for reports of shots fired.

When officials pulled into the area they stopped a vehicle speeding away. A man and woman stayed in the car, but a back seat passenger ran away.

A police dog was used to track the man, but no one was found.

The 24-year-old man who was driving the car was taken to the Dane County Jail for an unrelated warrant. The woman involved was released.

The vehicle was taken to the Madison Police Impound Facility for evidence.

On scene, officers located shell casing near the entrance of the BP gas station on Verona Road and it appeared the sign was hit.

While officers were investigating, they learned of another vehicle that could have been involved. It was found near the scene with no one inside.

No injuries were reported and no further property damage was found.