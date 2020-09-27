Memorial lit in red this week for fallen Monona firefighter

MONONA (WKOW) -- Monona Fire Department is paying tribute to one of their own who was killed on duty.

It's National Fallen Firefighters Memorial weekend, to honor those who've made the ultimate sacrifice for their communities.

Lt. Barry Johnson

The department recently finished the Barry Johnson Memorial at Firemen's Park. The memorial honors Lt. Barry Johnson, who died July 11, 1983 when a dump truck ran into the side of a rescue van he was driving. Johnson was on his way to a reported grass fire that turned out to be a false alarm.

Starting Sunday night at dusk and continuing through October 4, the memorial will be lit red to celebrate Johnson's life and support families of loved ones killed on duty. It's part of a national campaign by the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), in 2019 motor vehicle crashes were the third leading cause of line of duty deaths for firefighters in the United States.

The tribute comes ahead of Fire Prevention Week, which starts October 4. The fire department will also host a private rededication ceremony of the Barry Johnson Memorial to honor him.